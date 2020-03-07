The fact that Kentucky has a problem with the abuse of narcotics is no secret. However, a new study by Millennium Health shows not only just how rampant the problem is in Kentucky compared to the rest of the country but that there is a new drug on the street causing major problems. The study shows Kentucky has the highest percentage of fentanyl-positive drug tests in the country. The state’s cocaine, meth and heroin use is also among the highest in the United States. Millennium Health came to its conclusions by analyzing more than 1 million urine drug tests (UDT).
Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays indicated that his office is well aware of the insurgence of fentanyl in the state. “Luckily, we haven’t seen a lot of it locally yet but we are aware of just how dangerous this drug can be. We have to be very careful when we do our investigations. Exposure to very tiny amounts can be lethal,” Sheriff Hays said. Law enforcement personnel (including Jackson County Detention Work Release supervisors and inmates doing roadside clean-up) and first-responders (volunteer firemen, emergency medical personnel, etc) are aware to be very careful regarding potential exposure to drugs while encountering needles disposed along road sides and at gathering spots in the county. As an example, Detention Center Work Release road side cleanup efforts saw the inmates recently pick up over 60 bags of trash on a major highway in the county, including an entire box of approximately 300 used needles. This potential exposure to poisonous drugs such as fentanyl represents a substantial risk for all our citizens.
The data gathered by Millenium Health indicate that the national positivity rates for fentanyl and methamphetamine have risen substantially since 2015; however, these increases appear largely region dependent. Of the drugs identified as drugs of concern in the study, Jackson County has a larger methamphetamine problem with limited cases involving heroin and cocaine.
However, it is not all bad news. For the first time in decades, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected a decline in drug overdose deaths, which is largely due to a reduction in prescription opioid-involved deaths and a leveling of heroin-involved deaths. Unfortunately, deaths related to synthetic opioids, primarily illicitly manufactured fentanyl, and stimulants are on the rise. Drug overdose deaths continue to be the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. It is important to characterize which substances contribute to these overdose deaths in order to design timely strategies mitigating this risk.
Kentucky seems to be suffering the impact of synthetic opioids more than most states. According to the Millennium Health Report, fentanyl was found in 16.2 percent of the drug tests in Kentucky. This was the highest rate in the nation. Ohio (13.6 percent), Maryland (13.0) and Maine (10.1) were the only other states whose specimens had at least 10 percent positivity for fentanyl, the study shows.
Fentanyl was cited in the report as one of the leading contributor to overdose deaths, involved in over 40% of all overdose deaths. Overdose deaths associated with stimulants are also on the rise. According to provisional CDC data for 2018, the number of overdose deaths involving cocaine have doubled from the previously observed peak in 2006 and have even surpassed those involving prescription opioids with numbers now similar to deaths involving heroin. Deaths associated with methamphetamine have increased 5-fold since 2010, along with increasing reports of methamphetamine confiscations by law enforcement. Based on these factors, it is important at this time to not only observe the trends happening across the country with fentanyl, but also with heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine has exploded across most of the country, (including Jackson County) explaining at least in part, the 5-fold increase in national death rates due to methamphetamine since 2010. Nationally, nearly half of heroin-positive specimens and one-third of cocaine-positive specimens were also positive for non-prescribed fentanyl, while methamphetamine-positives among non-prescribed fentanyl grew most dramatically over the study time frame.
Fentanyl is increasingly being combined with other illicit drugs, which increases the risk of overdose. In fact, much of the observed rise in cocaine- and methamphetamine-related drug overdose deaths have been attributed to the involvement of fentanyl. Kentucky led the nation regarding drug tests that showed both cocaine and fentanyl use with 49.4 percent of urine samples testing positive for cocaine also testing positive for fentanyl. Kentucky ranked second in the nation for urine samples that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl (37.1%). In addition, Kentucky also ranked second for urine samples that tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl (93.9%). Thus, it is important to continue to monitor the infiltration of fentanyl into the drug supply, whether that be through intentional mixing or unintentional contamination. It’s also important to consider users’ actions, such as the deliberate combination of fentanyl with a stimulant for a “speedball” effect.
What is fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted from medicinal usage for substance abuse. Fentanyl is often added to heroin to increase its potency. Sometimes it is disguised and sold as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Fentanyl is unlike methamphetamine (which can be produced in home grown labs). Fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico. Street Names for fentanyl include: Apace, China Girl, China Town, China White, Dance Fever, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Poison and Tango & Cash. Fentanyl can create an intense, short-term high with temporary feelings of euphoria. It also slows respiration and reduces blood pressure. It can have the side effects of nausea, fainting, seizures and/or death.
The scariest aspect of the drug fentanyl (other than just how lethal very small doses may be) is its economic profitability for drug dealers. In 2018, the DEA reported that for every $3,300-$5,000 paid for 1 kilogram (kg) of fentanyl, revenue to the drug trafficking organization could be as high as $2 million. In contrast, $5,000 paid for 1 kg of heroin may result in revenue of $80,000. The difference in the profit margin is staggering! Illicit fentanyl results in significant profit because as a synthetic opioid, it can be cheaply produced. Also, its potency allows drug trafficking organizations to dilute fentanyl for use in several ways, such as cutting heroin with fentanyl to extend the heroin supply or pressing fentanyl in tablet form to sell as counterfeit prescription pills. The high profitability of fentanyl coupled with high potency and high lethality is ominous for a community like Jackson County where poverty is a driving force and drug abuse is already epidemic.
