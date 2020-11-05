Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard announced via social media: "There is a company that has shown great interest in Jackson County. They are looking for 35 plus acres of land to build a greenhouse on. This would be a potential big employer in our County. They do need natural gas and are wanting to be located in a close proximity to Interstate 75. Annville or the surrounding communities are a great fit as they have both. If you have property that is relatively flat and in this area of the County please give me a call at the office at 287-8562 or message me here."

