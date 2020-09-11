Jackson County Incidence rate (per capita) still among the highest in the entire state.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
Latest News
- Arrests for Gun Theft and Drug Paraphernalia
- Vedith Gail Dalton Obituary
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department Reports 16th COVID-19 Related Death in Jackson County
- Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Across the State (09/10/20)
- Beshear Follows White House Advice and Extends Mask Mandate - Schools Expand Mask Guidelines
- JCHS Generals First Football Home Game Cancelled by Opponent Due to High COVID Rate
- Law Enforcement Looking in Multiple Counties for Change Machine Thieves and Vandals
- Warrant for High Speed Chase Leads to Additional Drug Charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected Kidnapping Leads to Arrests for Dealing Heroin and Car Theft
- Perspective - Guest Column
- Home Grown Talent at Its Finest!
- KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Jackson County
- History: Kentucky Medal of Honor Winners (Sgt. Willie Sandlin, The Great War)
- Tires & Water Troughs
- JCMS Building Closed Amidst Surge in County COVID Cases
- Jackson County High School Athletics: Fan Guidance and Expectations for the 2020-2021 School Year
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY - 9/11/2020
