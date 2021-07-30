Focuses on National Guard and Capitol Police Needs After Jan. 6th Attack
WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congress overwhelmingly passed the amended bipartisan Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, providing $2.1 billion in emergency supplemental funds for the National Guard, U.S. Capitol Police, and assistance for Afghan partners as American troops withdraw from the war-torn nation.
"Our National Guard and Capitol Police were overrun with costs stemming from the Capitol attack on January 6th, and this bill reimburses the costs of training, military deployment, overtime for law enforcement and new equipment to improve safety measures in and around Capitol Hill. Without federal assistance, our National Guard faced a major shortfall that would have forced them to cancel critical trainings, impacting our overall readiness efforts," said Congressman Rogers. "As American troops leave Afghanistan, this bill also provides funding to support the resettlement and transition process for our Afghan allies."
The bill reimburses the National Guard $521 million for deployments to Washington following the attack on the Capitol Building. It provides $106 million to the U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement partners for overtime, hazard pay, retention incentives, training and other resources to support their heroic service. Another $300 million is dedicated to overhauling the Capitol complex with upgraded cameras, windows and doors to enhance security.
The legislation now awaits President Biden's signature.
