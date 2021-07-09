SOMERSET, Ky. -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers announces nearly $5.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to replace deteriorating water lines and protect water service in Pulaski County.
The Western Pulaski County Water District will use the federal funding to install approximately eight miles of water transmission lines, relocate one pump station, and upgrade another pump station in order to replace undersized and deteriorating water lines, eliminate leaks, and improve water service for customers in rural Pulaski County.
"Our region's water and wastewater infrastructure must always be a top priority, for both our health and our economy. Countless water systems across southern and eastern Kentucky are experiencing water leaks as lines begin to age and deteriorate, so this funding from USDA-Rural Development will help our small communities replace failing lines and make necessary repairs to shore up the water system for our people and our businesses," said Congressman Rogers. "I take great pride in the progress that we've made over the last four decades to expand water service to more people in southern and eastern Kentucky than ever before."
The USDA funding includes a grant for $725,000 and a $4,472,000 low-interest loan to complete the project.
USDA is financing $307 million for projects across the country through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to help eliminate outdated pipes and service lines to safeguard public health and safety in rural communities. They will help improve rural infrastructure for 250,000 residents and businesses nationwide.
