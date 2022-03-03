WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after voting for a bipartisan House resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. The measure overwhelmingly passed by a vote of 426-3. The resolution demands an immediate cease-fire and full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, and urges immediate defense security assistance and continued humanitarian aid from the United States and our allies.
"Putin is an evil dictator and America must send a clear message of strength and solidarity in our resolve to support the sovereign nation of Ukraine and our surrounding NATO allies. We not only need strong sanctions to isolate Putin for his unprovoked aggression, we also need to cut off his energy income from the United States by investing more in our own fossil fuel industry. This House Resolution speaks on behalf of the American people and our united condemnation of tyranny."
The resolution supports the right of Russians to protest the war and refuses to recognize any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through use of force. It also commits to hold Belarus accountable.
