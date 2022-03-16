WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress today via video conference.
"Our hearts are heavier today after hearing President Zelenskyy's plea for help in his war-torn country. His video of the chilling, deadly destruction taking place in Ukraine served as a grave reminder of the unwarranted barbaric terror that Vladimir Putin has unleashed from Russia on his peaceful neighbors. Last week, Congress approved $13.6 billion in emergency funding to support Ukraine's military and humanitarian aid, but it is clear that President Biden needs to do more to support Ukraine's air defense, and to unequivocally display America's power as a peace broker and defender of democracy."
