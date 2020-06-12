Connie Sue (Gray) Coyle was born July 21, 1959 in Connersville, IN and departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020, being 60 years of age. She was the daughter of Jewel (Brewer) Gray of McKee and of the late Harmey Gray.
In addition to her mother, Connie was also survived by her husband, Ray Coyle of McKee and by two sons, Brian Coyle (Shauna) of Tyner and Eric Coyle (Jenna) of McKee. She is also survived by a brother, Gary Wayne Gray (Anna) of Frankfort. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Raylee, Bryce, Braxton and Sawyer Coyle.
Funeral service 3:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris and Bro. Harold Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Birch Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers: Steve Angel, Gary & Josh Gray, Tim, Kelvin & Alan Coyle. Honorary pallbearers: Raylee, Bryce, Braxton & Sawyer Coyle, David Angel and Dave Lear. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
