Connie Sue (McWhorter) Baldwin was born August 16, 1969 in Laurel County and departed this life Monday, December 27, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 52. She was the daughter of the late Shirley (Gumm) Thompson and Kenneth McWhorter.
Connie is survived by two children, Courtney Runion (Jonathan) of London and Austin Baldwin (Tori) of McKee and by her siblings, Lyndon Wayne McWhorter and Donna Carter (Eugene) of Tyner, Lisa Bishop (Mike) and Michelle Holland (Richard) of Manchester. She is also survived by a special aunt, Mary Sester of London; by her God son/nephew, Andrew Sester (Andrew Vaughn) of London; by her step mother, Lillie McWhorter of Connersville, IN and by her step silbings, Jerry McWhorter, Donald Lynch (Lori), Melissa Adkins (Charles), Diana Selby (Mitch) and Sharon Pollitt (Joe). Connie was blessed with two grandchildren, Aiden & Addy; by a host of nieces and nephews and by several friends.
In addition to her parents, Connie was also preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Lynn McWhorter.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Union Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial to follow in the Holcomb Memorial Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
PALBEARERS: Josh Garland, Richard Turner, Clarence Bowles, Miguel Coffey, James Bowles, Scott Carter, Eugene Carter and Andrew Vaughn.
