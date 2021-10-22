The Consensus Forecasting Group issued its preliminary revenue forecasts for the current year and the next biennium.
The current year, fiscal year 2022, General Fund revenue estimate of $13.56 billion, is $1.7 billion higher than the budgeted estimate, with a growth rate of 5.7%. The General Fund estimates for FY 23 and 24 are $13.722 billion and $14.19 billion, with growth rates of 1.2% and 3.4%, respectively.
The current year, FY 2022, Road Fund revenue estimate is $80.5 million higher than the budgeted estimate, with a growth rate of 2.9%.
In July, the state budget office reported that the commonwealth ended the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.
