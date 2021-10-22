Consensus Forecasting Group

The Consensus Forecasting Group issued its preliminary revenue forecasts for the current year and the next biennium.

The current year, fiscal year 2022, General Fund revenue estimate of $13.56 billion, is $1.7 billion higher than the budgeted estimate, with a growth rate of 5.7%. The General Fund estimates for FY 23 and 24 are $13.722 billion and $14.19 billion, with growth rates of 1.2% and 3.4%, respectively.

The current year, FY 2022, Road Fund revenue estimate is $80.5 million higher than the budgeted estimate, with a growth rate of 2.9%.

In July, the state budget office reported that the commonwealth ended the 2021 fiscal year with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion – the highest ever in the commonwealth – and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts to $12.8 billion.

