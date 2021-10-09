Shootin'. It Straight - John Davis
While setting in a school drop off line that seemingly is always backed up like the construction on I-75 one of the children pointed out a vinyl decal on the rear of a SUV they found tacky. While doing so they stated that another choice of a vehicle sporting large rims was accepted because it was determined to be cool in his young mind. While it was a lighthearted conversation I explained to him that not only did different people have varying taste in style but how general trends in nearly everything changes with time.
I can carefully select a CD from my sleeves of disc arranged with polished sides placed just so (only partially being facetious) and slide it into my dash knowing I’m about to hear Axle Rose bemoaning a cold rainy month. I smile knowing every passenger is going to love it only to glance over finding blank stares from kids who have written me off as being raised with dinosaurs. The nine year old teenager child will dial up some new electronic pop song that has a repetitive beat that is being lauded as creative and new. I listen while a little piece of my inner Haggard dies in a corner. It’s all been done and despite the declarations of it being the best song ever by both kids present I hold the privilege of age knowing it’s all just a current trend that will be replaced with a new shiny toy soon enough.
I let a small chuckle come forth when the kids discover flared jeans that once was called boot cut and prior to that bell bottoms. Flannel has been in and out style so often I can’t keep track. Boots I wore in my youth now bring good coin on collectible trading sites being deemed vintage. I see oversized wheels for trucks with regulatory being offered up in trade to go back to factory sizing. Vinyl albums are once again in vogue. Long hair, short hair and in between is nothing new because little you can do that hasn’t been done by your grandparents a lifetime ago.
While I agree certain trends make me cringe with a certain level of “get off my lawn” grumpiness they are mostly indeed just trends. What we deem as the measuring stick for coolness in our youth will be looked back on with questionable glances in our older years. We all have a shoebox filled with Polaroids that we make certain stays buried. From hair piled to the ceiling and poses on 81’ Z28 hoods that would make Whitesnake jealous we’ve all been there. Sweater vest, corduroy slacks and suede shoes was proudly sported as cutting edge. Wranglers with the mandatory ring of Kodiak to looking like we owned stock in Ray Ban aviators. Despite anything we chuckle at in today’s world as being a foolish fad or seeing a set of Ultra 5 star wheels on a S-10 deeming them outdated just know that it all comes around. We have our fifteen minutes of shine then another generation picks what the “it” thing is. We are left scouring eBay for vintage Dr Marten boots and Bob Seger touring tees.
