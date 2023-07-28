Cora Faye Long was born June 19, 1937 in Evansville, IN and departed this life Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Charles F. Pleasant and Evelyn (Davis) Pleasant.
Faye is survived by two children, Patti Hays of Annville, KY and Michael (Debra) Long of Mayfield, KY. Other survivors also include David Hays, M.D. who she always considered as her son-in-law. Faye was blessed with five grandchildren, Misti Gibson, Olivia Hays, April Tooley, David James Hays II and Nathan Michael Hays; by four great grandchildren, Savannah Robinson, Jeffery Phillips, Kenzie Gould and Grant Hays, numerous nieces and nephews and by a special friend and caretaker, Harold Hignite.
In addition to her parents, Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernard G. Long; by her brother, Ray Pleasant and by four sisters, Mona McGregor, Sue Vandiver, Mae McKnight and Brenda Hunt.
Faye was of the Christian Faith.
A Private service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
