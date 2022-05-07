Cora Robertson was born May 10, 1948, in Manchester and departed this life Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late Omer & Jewel (Anderson) Robertson.
Cora is survived by her sister, Joellen Brown of Amelia, Ohio and by her granddaughter, Cassidy Morgan of Tarpon Springs, Florida. She is also survived by two nieces, Jennifer Brown of Amelia, Ohio and Julia (Deanta) Chatman of Cincinnati, Ohio; by nephew, Jason Brown of Amelia, Ohio and by four great nieces and one great nephew.
In addition to her parents, Cora was also preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Morgan and by her son Stevie Fugate.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery at Tyner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
