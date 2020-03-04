Mitchell Ball, Director of the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority contacted the Jackson County Sun on March 02, 2020 regarding a necessary correction to information he had provided to the City Council during their last regular monthly meeting. The information pertained to the details of a loan made to DTS Industries from the Jackson County/McKee IDA. Mr. Ball informed the JC Sun that during his update to the City Council he had mis-stated that a contract from Hitachi Automotive “has been” awarded to DTS Industries. Mr. Ball clarified that he should have stated that a contract between the two parties “is in negotiation”. Mr. Ball apologized for any misunderstanding this may have created and wanted the JC Sun to make sure his correction was made available to the public.
Correction to: McKee City Council Gets Update on NEW DTS Industries Jobs
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
