This morning (Thursday 02/18/2021) County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard provided an update on the current situation in Jackson County regarding the ice storm and subsequent snow fall. Judge Gabbard indicated that the county is still in a "State of Emergency". The main roads are passable but the secondary and side roads are still treacherous.
Judge Gabbard indicated that if any residents were in "emergency need" for things deemed "essential" such as oxygen, heat, medication or critical supplies of food and/or water they should contact the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) The numbers there are as follows:
a) 606-287-9115 or
b) 606-287-9125
Judge Gabbard indicated that the National Guard was still providing assistance in Jackson County helping to deliver "essential" supplies (oxygen, food or water) to locations that the county emergency crews could not reach. The National Guard is also providing assistance to road crews to cut trees and clear the main state roads that have been impassable due to down trees.
The county has limited tree cutting crews on standby to help cut trees or clear roads for EMS vehicles to get to residents in need of medical assistance.
One of the devastating impacts of this ice storm has been the overwhelming loss of electricity to residents and businesses. Judge Gabbard has been in coordinated contact with Jackson Energy. They indicated that the number of outages are being reduced and currently the number without power is down to approximately 31% of the households in the county.
Judge Gabbard stated that Jackson Energy is doing the best they can to address the monumental task brought forth by the ice storm. He stressed that even though the situation is frustrating and stressful we are encouraged to Be Patient and Be Reasonable. They are doing the best they can.
Judge Gabbard has also received calls from outside the county with offers of assistance.
Judge Gabbard expressed his thanks and appreciation for the staff and volunteers that are working to get our community through this emergency. "At the EOC, Jamie Strong (Emergency Management Director) and some of our dispathchers have been going for close to 72 hours straight. I know they are exhausted. Our road crews are exhausted. Our volunteer fire departments are working on their own time using their own vehicles and putting their own personal safety at risk to help our neighbors and community.
"We have had so many people volunteer to help. This is what makes Jackson County a special place to live. Bond Holiness Church provided meals to our linemen. People have been reaching out to their neighbors to see if they are okay and asking if they need help. We appreciate your support. If you are a person of faith, we appreciate your prayers," Judge Gabbard remarked.
"Stay inside if you can. I will never be happier to see Spring. Stay safe. Stay warm God Bless you all." Judge Shane Gabbard
