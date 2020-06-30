JCHS Principal Brian Harris posted on his Facebook Tuesday morning, "My uncle Hershel Lynch passed away earlier this morning. I don’t think I ever met anyone that didn’t like Hershel. He was fair but firm in his role as Sheriff here in Jackson County. He cared deeply for his family and his friends. He lived a long full life and was the type of person that you couldn’t out work. If he told you something there was no reason too second guess it. He will surely be missed here by all that knew him. He can now rest eternally."
We join his family in remembering his service and sharing in their grief. Pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun next week for a tribute to his life and his service to the people of Jackson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.