The County Judges Office has been operating in full motion this past week. We handle all sorts of requests and complaints on a daily basis. Besides that, we also try to make sure things are moving in the right direction on the projects we are doing in the County. The park improvement project at Worthington Project in Annville is moving forward but slower than I would like. I ordered the new lights and poles a couple weeks ago for the park and it looks like it will be around 6 weeks before they come in. The biggest part of the project is changing the old lights and poles along with placing new ones on the lower field in order to expand playing field and tournament options. We will be making several noticeable improvements but the lights are the most needed. This may work out for the better however, seeing that we will need some dry weather in order to get the big trucks on the field to set the new poles. Little league is getting ready to start so this will allow them to get the majority of the season in before we go to work on the actual site. The plans we have for this reconstruction will be nice when completed. We also are looking at some proposed new construction at a later date. We have big plans for this park and are excited to see it complete. It is a popular recreational spot for Jackson County.
Speaking on popular spots, the RV sites are nearing completion at Flat Lick Falls. We currently have 4 sites that have new concrete pads for RV's and 4 more to go. We will also be doing some paving around the sites. We have a playground to construct as well as a ballcourt for basketball. The improvements we are making to Flat Lick should help visitation and advertisement on one of Jackson County's natural beauties. When opened, the RV and Primitive campsites will be able to be reserved online for camping. When that time comes I will post directions on how to reserve online. This will be convenient and easy to use for anyone wanting to rent a Campsite. We are looking forward to announcing an opening date soon.
My office has been working diligently on our next County Budget the past few weeks. The cost of operations continues to climb so we have a difficult task of how to do more with less. I am hopeful like most everyone I know that fuel costs will decline soon. Every department of County Government is facing the high fuel cost burden. We are operating with less employees than we have before as we have not filled some open positions. I have more than one employee that has multiple responsibilities and job duties within County Government. We have been faced with obstacles like this before and I am sure we will do just fine. It just takes time and dedication to get through. We will be ready to present the budget to the Fiscal Court soon for the first reading.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.