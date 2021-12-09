On Thursday December 2nd, the Jackson County Tourism and Convention Commission held its regular monthly meeting. The Tourism committee was established on July 1, 2008 for the purpose of promoting tourism and related activities in Jackson County. The vision and mission of the group is to promote Jackson County as a travel destination and to enhance the local economy by increasing tourism activities, economic development and entrepreneurial growth. McKee is a Kentucky Trail Town which brings interest into the community in different ways. For example, we have been told we have some of the best bouldering east of the Mississippi River. There is a group in Foxtown that offers that experience and stays booked for bouldering adventures. We have 3 new regional trails that are going to impact Jackson County. The First Frontier Appalachia Trail (off-road vehicles), Warriors Path (National Park Service Heritage Trail) and Back Roads of Appalachia (motor sports). This along with 5 existing regional and 1 national trail all intersecting in our community and 1/3 of our land being public land, makes for prime conditions for tourism revenue coming into Jackson County.
Flat Lick Falls park and recreation area is one of the most visited areas in the County. It has primitive camping and RV camping coming soon, picnic shelter, restrooms and 86.09 acres of wooded land along with cliffs and of course a 28-foot waterfall. Since this park is being improved on regularly, this has caused rapid growth in the lodging industry. Jackson County now has over 40 places to stay overnight. This consists of Bed and Breakfast, Cottages, Cabins, Yurts as well as other experiences. This along with the rapidly growing off-road enthusiast and adventure tourism movement puts Jackson County on the map as a place to visit and stay.
County Judge Shane Gabbard attended the December 2nd meeting along with newly elected 89th District State Representative, Timmy Truett. They heard about the many things that the group have going on and the excitement they have for opportunities that are on the horizon. Along with growth comes challenges. The biggest challenge for the group is no paid staff. Every person on the committee is a volunteer and has many commitments of their own. They have limited money to build and finish projects like maps, marketing brochures, bike racks, signage and the list goes on. There are some great ideas on the table such as constructing an event center for large regional and community events, enhancing the Big Hill Welcome Center, renovating the old jail into a business incubator and tourism hub, install nice welcome signs at all major County entrances and build a mobile app to highlight places of interest in Jackson County.
The only way to get these projects going is to have a dedicated paid employee to focus on them. Jackson County is one of the only Counties around that doesn’t have a paid tourism director. All these proposals will need a steady revenue source. A few months back the tourism committee attended a Fiscal Court meeting and made the request that the Court look into placing a lodging tax on any lodging provider in Jackson County. The only one that would pay that tax is the person that rented the room. The proposed tax would be 3% and would be collected at the time of the room rental. Judge Gabbard has heard mixed opinions on this type of tax. Judge Gabbard is still trying to gain more information so he can put a figure on what this type of tax would generate for Jackson County Tourism.
In the meantime, the county does have some money that they were able to give tourism from the American Rescue Act. One of the qualifying expenses for this money is to promote and fund tourism within our community. At the December 2nd meeting of the Jackson County Tourism Committee, Judge Gabbard was able to present the County Tourism Commission with a check for $50,000 from the Rescue Act Funds. “I was honored to have State Representative Timmy Truett with me to discuss these needs and share ideas on how to help our County tourism. He is on board to work with us on development efforts. The Jackson County Fiscal Court had voted at a previous meeting to give County tourism the money from these funds. We hope this money can give a boost marketing our County,” Judge Gabbard said.
In addition to hiring a tourism director, the tourism commission and the local entrepreneurs have identified other needs that would promote Jackson County tourism. These include such things as:
- Printed and digital maps and a colorful tourism brochure for distribution at all BnB operators in Jackson County and surrounding counties and the Welcome Center assisting local visitors to tourism destinations.
- New guide maps and other marketing materials to build upon the county’s natural assets, cultural heritage, and creative talent to invigorate the local tourism economy
- New local restaurant guides
- Guide for guests to local and nearby tourism destinations including a good map of all trails and destinations with GPS data
- Need a good way to advertise local events
- Need to have a presence in the State and Multi-county initiative to turn southeast Kentucky into an international destination for adventure tourism and outdoor recreation. Current groups include Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, Kentucky Tourism, Kentucky Trail Town, Kentucky Wildlands, and the Warriors Path Project
- Need to staff Welcome Centers in McKee, Annville, and Big Hill
- Catalog of Local Businesses with addresses and contact info
- Need to have a Social Media presence to advertise Events and do Video Clips for Facebook and websites
- Need better signage for trails, destinations, and Kiosks for information
- Need clean restrooms and trails and trailheads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.