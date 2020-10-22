Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County is at an acceptable level to allow Jackson County Public Schools to continue with traditional in-person instruction, as a learning option, for the upcoming week (October 26-30, 2020).
COVID-19 Incident Rate Low Enough to Allow In-Person Instruction in Jackson County Schools Next Week
