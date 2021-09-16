The Governor said this week our commonwealth suffered another heartbreaking loss when Amanda Nutt, a 36-year-old teacher with Caverna Independent Schools in Horse Cave, passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
“We spoke with school officials who said Amanda was the teacher who would not let kids fail. She got involved in their lives, in and out of the classroom. She was the ‘mom’ at the school to many, and her loss will be felt by students and faculty alike,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve all had that teacher who made an impact on us, the one who we credit for our success. Amanda was that teacher to so many. Tonight, as we light our homes green, let us lift Amanda’s family and the entire Caverna school district in prayer.”
Gov. Beshear urged all schools that haven’t already instituted a mask mandate locally to take action ahead of tomorrow’s expiration of the Kentucky Board of Education’s school masking requirement.
