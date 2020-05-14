Common perception is that younger people do not have to worry about COVID-19. However, data is starting to bring that perception into question. In Kentucky there are now more people in their 20's infected with COVID-19 than people in their 60's, 70's, or 80's. There are 891 positive cases with the patient in their 20's. Compare that to 849 cases for folks in their 60's, 595 cases for people in their 70's and 610 cases for people in their 80's. It still remains true that the likelihood of dying from this illness increase with age.
However, there are troubling cases where young children are developing a type of inflammatory response that has required hospitalization and intensive care. In his latest briefing, Governor Beshear reported 72 new cases in Warren County. 14 of those cases were children, including a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old, two who are 3, two who are 5, three who are 7, two who are 9, and an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old. These children are at risk for developing a rare condition known as "Pediatric Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome". This has been compared to other rare childhood conditions such as Kawasaki Disease or Toxic Shock Syndrome, but at this time, it is thought to be a separate condition. If your child is ill and you notice any of the following symptoms, call your pediatrician:
a fever that won't go away
abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting
rash or changes in skin color
trouble breathing
your child seems confused or overly sleepy
Your pediatrician will let you know if your child needs to be seen in the office or if you need to go to the emergency department. Please note that while one must be cautious this condition in children is rare.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Steven Stack announced that help is being made available to parents and health-care providers who may think a child has pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome. He said a Kentucky Pediatric Covid-19 Hotline (800-722-5725) is now being staffed by Norton Children's Hospital to answer questions from both parents and clinicians about the syndrome.
Norton Healthcare said in a news release that nurses and other medical providers will take calls, offer advice and provide guidance on available resources. It said the children’s hospital is "launching a virtual hospital for covid-19 pediatric patients. Medical professionals will reach out proactively to families of patients who have been diagnosed or are under investigation for the illness after they’ve left the hospital."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.