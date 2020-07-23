Jackson County Sun Covid Update

Manchester, KY – July 23, 2020–  CVDHD reports a total of five new COVID-19 cases and two probable cases for the district today.  

Here is a breakdown by county:

Jackson County:     No new cases, one individual hospitalized

Clay County: Four new confirmed cases, two probable cases, seven recovered, one hospitalized

Manchester FCI currently reports 43 inmates and five staff positive for COVID-19, one inmate is hospitalized

Rockcastle County:  Two new cases

 Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website:  www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call  Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.    For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you