Manchester, KY – July 23, 2020– CVDHD reports a total of five new COVID-19 cases and two probable cases for the district today.
Here is a breakdown by county:
Jackson County: No new cases, one individual hospitalized
Clay County: Four new confirmed cases, two probable cases, seven recovered, one hospitalized
Manchester FCI currently reports 43 inmates and five staff positive for COVID-19, one inmate is hospitalized
Rockcastle County: Two new cases
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
