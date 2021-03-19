As of March 15, the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is 1c. Phase 1c is now expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Priority: remaining Phase 1a and 1b persons, Phase 1c persons aged 60 and over. Visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the gold vaccine bar, or call toll-free 855-598-2246, for more info or to schedule appointments. Please continue to be patient if you are not able to get an appointment immediately, as vaccine supplies remain LIMITED.
