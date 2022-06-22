The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain operations will take place on KY 3630 in Jackson County between the intersection with Blackwater Rd. (mile point 16.056) and intersection with Upper Blackwater Rd. (mile point 17.106) beginning Thursday, June 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The roadway will be closed during work hours.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
