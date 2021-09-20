MANCHESTER, Ky. (September 20, 2021) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain operations start Thursday, September 23 on a portion of KY 577 in Jackson County between the intersection with Moores Creek Green Hill Road (mile point 4.831) and the intersection with KY 578 (mile point 5.916).
The roadway will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Cross Drain Operations Start Thursday, September 23 on a Portion of KY 577 in Jackson County
