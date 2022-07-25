The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain operations will take place on KY 89 in Jackson County between the intersection with Old County Rd. (mile point 15.842) and intersection with Jackson Valley Rd. (mile point 16.530) beginning Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28.
A lane closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Jackson_KY89_CrossDrain_v05.jpg
