MANCHESTER, Ky. (August 16, 2023) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a section of KY 577 in Jackson County between the intersection with KY 3630 (mile point 0.0) and intersection with Chandler Road (mile point 0.604) will be closed on Thursday, August 17 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.
This closure is needed for a cross drain replacement.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
