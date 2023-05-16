MANCHESTER, Ky. (May 16, 2023) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 2003 will be closed between Nichols Branch Rd. (mile point 1.3) and Peter Cave Rd. (mile point 2.7) in Jackson County on Wednesday, May 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The closure is necessary for cross drain operations. Motorists will need to use an alternate route.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
