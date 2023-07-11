George Washington wasn’t the only man on the boat crossing the river. He is the only one known for most. Washington had multiple boats planned to cross the icy Delaware that night. His crew was the only successful crew and even then there was numerous setbacks, delays and failures. We are programed in modern society to believe that it’s either first or nothing. The ideal that there is no room for good unless it’s recognized with accolades. We often place a priority on the attention garnered from doing good over the actual deed itself.
George Washington executed a brazen mission in the Revolutionary War that still is a feat by modern standards. He loaded several dozen boats with men, artillery, ammunition and supplies and crossed a dangerous icy river to attack British forces. The British forces undoubtedly had better training, more weaponry and the backing of the strongest country on Earth. All this was done on Christmas as well adding to the lore. While Washington’s name is rightfully synonymous with this historical moment there was a literal army of people involved that made it possible to take the fight to the Red Coats.
Patriotism is something we should all possess or seek to. We should note in bold letters that the leading roll is no more important than supporting positions in feeding the fires of patriotic deeds. We can still make a difference. Education of our children is key. Vote like life depends on it because it does. Own military grade weaponry exactly as the founding fathers intended. Be trained and willing. Study history. Be a community leader. Do your part in the cog of being a patriot for your family, community and nation.
Washington may always get the spotlight but many a boat captain, navigator, blacksmith, horseman and common man made that night raid a success. A rag tag bunch of people that wanted to live free took it to the most powerful nation on earth. It came at a cost and many lost will never have their name carved into stone beside Washington but they made a difference. Nothing worth having is ever free and where your name falls on the list of accomplishments is of no importance if the outcome matters as it should.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.