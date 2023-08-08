Cruisin' the Square - August 5th, 2023

Backroads of Appalachia’s Cruisin' the Square seen another successful Cruisin’ the Square on Saturday, August 5th 2023. More than 70 cars, trucks, and motorcycles made an appearance showcasing the many different faces of the automotive world. The next Cruisin’ the Square will take place September 22nd in conjunction with the Boone Forest Rally. Come on to the square and have a good time!

Recommended for you