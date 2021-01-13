The Cumberland Valley District Health Department made the following announcement via social media today (Jan 13, 2021)
Unfortunately, we have booked appointments for all the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses 𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙮, 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙮. Right now, demand outweighs supply, and we are truly sorry that we cannot vaccinate everyone in our community at this moment. We are in the process of ordering more doses. We will post more information when more doses come in about how to schedule an appointment if you are eligible. Thank you for your patience and we look forward to serving you!
𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲, 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘂𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱/𝗼𝗿 𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂. 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.