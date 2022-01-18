The CVDHD report the death of two more persons related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Clay County was a 63-year-old male, and one individual in Rockcastle County was a 64-year-old female.
On Monday, January 24th, we will provide our next update.
Weekly County Updates:
Clay County
7-Day Incidence Rate
134.95
Total Confirmed
153
Community Confirmed
153
CCDC Confirmed
Probable
35
Total Recovered
132
Community Recovered
132
CCDC Recovered
Deaths
1
Jackson County
7-Day Incidence Rate
120.04
Confirmed
37
Probable
75
Recovered
50
Deaths
0
Rockcastle County
7-Day Incidence Rate
189.11
Confirmed
86
Probable
135
Recovered
126
Deaths
1
