COVID Update
Below are the Cumberland Valley District Health Department COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, January 8th, to Friday, January 14th.

The CVDHD report the death of two more persons related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Clay County was a 63-year-old male, and one individual in Rockcastle County was a 64-year-old female. 

On Monday, January 24th, we will provide our next update. 

Weekly County Updates: 

Clay County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

134.95 

  

Total Confirmed 

153 

  

Community Confirmed 

153 

  

CCDC Confirmed 

  

  

  

  

  

Probable 

35 

  

  

  

  

Total Recovered 

132 

  

Community Recovered 

132 

  

CCDC Recovered 

  

  

  

  

  

Deaths 

   

Jackson County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

120.04 

  

Confirmed 

37 

  

  

  

  

Probable 

75 

  

 

  

  

Recovered 

50 

  

  

  

  

Deaths 

   

Rockcastle County 

7-Day Incidence Rate 

189.11 

  

Confirmed 

86 

  

  

  

  

Probable 

135 

  

 

  

  

Recovered 

126 

  

  

  

  

Deaths 

 

