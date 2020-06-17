Cumberland Valley District Health Department is providing corrections to data being reported for Jackson County. 2 cases that were previously reported as “confirmed” should be reported as “probable.” There are 2 additional probable cases that were not reported earlier in June.
These 4 cases are designated as probable because the results were obtained from antibody testing. Antibody results can only prove that a person 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙧𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙩 and cannot confirm a current active case.
We also identified an error in public reporting that resulted in 1 confirmed case not being reported in late May.
“The information provided by our nurses was accurate, and the mistake was on my end as I collected and reported the case data each day,” says Public Health Director Christie Green.
