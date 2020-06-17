Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

Cumberland Valley District Health Department is providing corrections to data being reported for Jackson County. 2 cases that were previously reported as “confirmed” should be reported as “probable.” There are 2 additional probable cases that were not reported earlier in June.

These 4 cases are designated as probable because the results were obtained from antibody testing. Antibody results can only prove that a person 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙧𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙩 and cannot confirm a current active case.

We also identified an error in public reporting that resulted in 1 confirmed case not being reported in late May.

“The information provided by our nurses was accurate, and the mistake was on my end as I collected and reported the case data each day,” says Public Health Director Christie Green.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you