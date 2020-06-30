Jackson County Sun Covid Update

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported today (June 30, 2020) that Jackson County has 1 new confirmed case. We are also saddened to report that they reported 1 additional COVID-19 related death. 

They reported the following for the other two counties within the Cumberland Valley District:

Clay County:  1 new probable case, 1 case recovered, 2 currently hospitalized

Rockcastle County:  no cases or case updates to report today

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you