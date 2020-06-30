The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported today (June 30, 2020) that Jackson County has 1 new confirmed case. We are also saddened to report that they reported 1 additional COVID-19 related death.
They reported the following for the other two counties within the Cumberland Valley District:
Clay County: 1 new probable case, 1 case recovered, 2 currently hospitalized
Rockcastle County: no cases or case updates to report today
