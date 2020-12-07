CVDHD MaP 12_07_20

As of 4:15 PM on December 7th, we are saddened to report the 8th COVID-19 related death in Clay County (32nd death overall in our district). The individual was a 74 year old female. Please review the rest of our updates below.

There are 13 confirmed and 10 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County.

There are 11 confirmed cases in Clay County Detention Center (all inmates).

In total, there are 24 confirmed and 10 recovered in Clay County.

There are 10 confirmed, 5 probable, and 5 recovered COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

There are 29 confirmed, 11 probable, and 38 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Rockcastle County.

