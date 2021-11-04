KY COVID Update.jpg

On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 23rd to Friday, October 29th. The CVDHD reported the death of one more person related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Clay County was a 47-year-old male. 

Weekly County Updates

Jackson County

Confirmed: 19 

Probable: 35 

Recovered: 59 

New Deaths: 0 

Clay County

Total Confirmed: 10 

Community Confirmed: 10 

CCDC Confirmed: 0 

Probable: 5 

Total Recovered: 17 

Community Recovered: 16 

CCDC Recovered: 1 

New Deaths: 1  

Rockcastle County

Confirmed: 8 

Probable: 12 

Recovered: 77 

New Deaths: 0

 The health department will provide their next update on Monday, November 8th. 

