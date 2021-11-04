On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 23rd to Friday, October 29th. The CVDHD reported the death of one more person related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Clay County was a 47-year-old male.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 19
Probable: 35
Recovered: 59
New Deaths: 0
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 10
Community Confirmed: 10
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 5
Total Recovered: 17
Community Recovered: 16
CCDC Recovered: 1
New Deaths: 1
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 8
Probable: 12
Recovered: 77
New Deaths: 0
The health department will provide their next update on Monday, November 8th.
