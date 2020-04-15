Jackson County COVID Update

CORRECTION: Yesterday's post stated that Jackson County had 33 positive cases. As of 5:00 pm yesterday, Jackson had 32 positive cases.

As of 5:00 pm today, in Rockcastle County, we have 1 new confirmed case, bringing the county total to 12. 6 individuals have fully recovered.

In Jackson County, we have 2 new confirmed cases. Both are associated with Jackson Manor, bringing the Jackson Manor total to 32 positive cases. Of the Jackson Manor cases, 5 are hospitalized and 7 have fully recovered. We have 2 active COVID-19 cases not associated with Jackson Manor, bringing the county total to 34.

There are still no confirmed cases in Clay County. For more information, please visit www.cvdhealthdept.com

(Source: the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook Page)

