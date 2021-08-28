Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
I remember watching as a young boy images on the evening news of the last American helicopters leaving Saigon in 1975. The Fall of Saigon was not as simple as a few tanks suddenly breaking through the US Embassy gate. Today, we are left to piece together why the US abandoned Afghanistan in a catastrophic fashion which has far surpassed even Jimmy Carter’s humiliating bungling of the Iranian Hostage Crisis.
The superficial facts are that the Republic of South Vietnam’s fate was sealed by the bad deal negotiated by President Nixon in 1972. President Trump’s 2020 Doha Agreement concerning Afghanistan was also a bad deal. However, the Biden Administration had ample time to organize a phased pullout from Afghanistan or maintain a residual US Military presence if the Taliban reneged upon the conditions of the Doha Agreement. Biden obviously failed to do his due diligence for either contingency. As I type these words, some 15,000 American nationals are stranded in Afghanistan as Biden “asks” for the Taliban to “allow” them to make their way to the Mad Max Thunderdome which is now the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Unconscionable incompetence.
Personally, I’m a gunboat diplomacy advocate. When our nation is crossed: Wage total war upon our enemy; instal a puppet regime; point to the now room temperature “former” guy lying on the floor; warn the “new” guy, “That will be you if we have to come back”; and come home. Alas, as Uncle Delbert used to say, “Things ain’t the way you want them to be; they are the way they are.” Once a nation has made the decision to stay past Clausewitz’s “Immediate Victory” stage (for Afghanistan, that would have been soon after the toppling of the Taliban in early ‘02; or arguably no later than Osama bin Laden’s killing in ‘11); it has bought itself a Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Colombia, Kosovo, Iraq-type permanent commitment. “Nation Building,” if ever to be attempted, is only remotely possible when you are willing to first defeat your enemy unconditionally.
We would all do well to remember as we prepare to mark what will now be an even more painful 20th Anniversary of the dastardly September 11th, 2001 Attacks; Haji has for two decades been more busy worrying about his own well-being than planning large-scale attacks on America. We’ve all rested peacefully in our beds at night over these last twenty years, not by chance.
Finally, consider these wider current events questions: Why was Pakistan never forced to cut off the Taliban? Why would we allow American credibility with our allies to be shredded by facilitating a spectacular collapse of a pro-American Afghan government? Why are millions of Third World infiltrators being encouraged to traipse across our wide open southern border? Why are all of our savings accounts being devalued by the printing of trillions in fiat currency? Why are Mexican drug cartels allowed to carry tons of Fentanyl into the country killing tens of thousands of rural Americans? Why are your school children being taught to be fearful, obedient, masked little drones parroting lies about the “evils” of America’s Founding? The answers to these questions circle back to a single, obvious source: National (and by extension), state, and local politicians bought and paid for...by Red China.
Next Week: What Does it Take to Get Fired in America?
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.