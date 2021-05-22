I was working a high school softball game a few years ago when a candidate for county office engaged me in conversation. I asked, “What would you say was Jackson County’s greatest resource?” The candidate gave the usual boilerplate answer about, “Our young people,” etc. I strongly suggested it is the fact Jackson County is one of the few remaining places in this country in which unfettered individual liberty may still be exercised. Of course, we’ve now been warned by the authoritarians for far more than a year (Never forget their laughable promise of “Fifteen days to flatten the curve!”) that unbridled liberty can sometimes be associated with “costs.” As an example, the recent front page headline in this paper concerning the county’s trash problem. Let us consider how the county could combat such problems while slightly tweaking the unalloyed freedom enjoyed as a citizen of Jackson County.
Today, the best way to describe the condition of the area of the county in which I was raised is, “post-apocalyptic.” It has gotten to the point that the riff-raff is in danger of driving out the remaining productive citizens (the tax base) in that and other parts of the county. So what’s the fiscal court to do? (I recall reading somewhere about there already being a $500 fine for littering on our roadways; I’ll get back to you once I remember where I saw such signs?)
I would suggest a strong nuisance county ordinance (Daviess County Ordinances Ch. 93, as an example) with vigorous enforcement. Here’s how it would work: 1. Notice is given by the county to clean up one’s eye sore property. 2. Property not cleaned by the owner within a standardized time period would be cleaned at the county’s expense with the property owner being billed. 3. Unpaid cleanup bills would result in property liens. 4. Unpaid liens would result in the property being sold upon the courthouse steps.
Don’t then build taxpayer funded “shelters” for those who lose property due to sloth (No need to fret; progressive locales such as Berea or Lexington, with their vagrant-friendly policies will draw them away like moths to the flame.). “But, they’ll vote us out!” No “they” won’t. The riff-raff have never voted to begin with, or are barred from voting due to felony convictions. As well, it’s the right thing to do (regardless of one’s political fate), and your productive constituents have just about had enough of the sorriness surrounding them.
Back to leveraging liberty to the county’s benefit; don’t take my word for it. Read the ads within this newspaper’s pages by realtors soliciting Jackson County property for sale to waiting buyers. There are many parts of this nation which were once wonderful places to raise a family but have been run into the ground by failed socialist policies. Patriotic, industrious citizens in those parts of the country will jump at the opportunity to travel back in time to a place like Jackson County if seized properties are advertised for sale at reasonable prices by the county government. Ever-increasingly vanishing individual liberty is a valuable, marketable commodity; it should be exploited just as if it were timber, coal, or limestone.
Next Week: Man-at-Arms
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Columns Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.