The greatest cartoonist to ever live is Gary Larson. One of my favorite Far Side cartoons depicted an African big game hunter suddenly faced with a mime. Looking over his shoulder to his lackey, the hunter says: “Situation’s changed, Jules. Take my buffalo gun and hand me my mime rifle.” After the recent elections, the situation has indeed changed. Here are some takeaways.
Surrender, Inc. must be dissolved. Republican congressional “leaders” Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are uninspiring Uniparty twits. One playing step and fetch for his Chinese Communist overlords and the other the cheap foreign labor lobby over at the US Chamber of Commerce. My advice for conservatives is when the Republican establishment calls asking for donations; tell them to go fly a kite.
Given half an opportunity, Democrats will cheat. The laughably shady state voting schemes ushered in during the Wuhan hysterics mean that honest Americans who make time to vote on election day are overwhelmed by mass mailed out ballots to the indolent and grievance blocs who could care less about this country’s future; then anti-American organizations vacuum up these chain of custody questionable ballots by the millions…for weeks on end. Such fraud-prone rackets should be ended or Republicans should themselves take up these shifty practices, and do so even more ruthlessly.
“The 19th Amendment sounded the death knell of the republic.” An old friend said that to me some thirty years ago. This past election day, one demographic contained a disturbingly large number of nihilist and/or gullible voters who bought hook, line, and sinker the bald-faced lies pushed by Democrats concerning the issue of pre-born child murder. Given that fact, I’ll let the reader honestly ponder for themselves the accuracy of my friend’s observation.
Finally, the biggest situation which has changed is who will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024? Prior to November 8th, I would have placed my bet upon a Trump coronation soon after the midterms. Today? I think we may very well be looking at a genuine battle for the nomination.
Was Florida Governor DeSantis artificially lifted by millions of conservative voters who have recently moved to Florida from Democrat-ran cesspools like New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania? Or has DeSantis gone from beating a tweaker pervert four years ago by only thirty-thousand votes to winning re-election in a former toss-up state by twenty percentage points via bold, effective leadership? Is a Donald John Trump who finally realizes the Swamp must be destroyed (not coddled) the only candidate who can bring patriotic voters to the polls in numbers which can overwhelm the Democrats’ advantage in gaming rigged voting systems? I say let the nomination chips fall where they may.
