There have been (depending upon the historian asked) three to four “Great Awakenings” in American History. Those periods have seen large numbers of Americans turning back to the church and with those “revivals” have come significant legal and societal change. I believe we are witnessing the beginnings of another awakening in America as the curtain is pulled fully back on the events of the last two years.
Basic 7th grade scientific facts were not suspended by the Wuhan Flu: It’s a virus. Viruses cannot be hidden from. Lockdowns, submission masks and arbitrary “distancing” strategies were useless and made up out of thin air. Viruses run their course until herd immunity is reached. “Covid Zero” was a fool’s errand. We would have been 100% better off to have not changed a single thing for 80% of the population. The greatest healthcare scandal will be remembered as the refusal to embrace the early administration of cheap, effective therapeutics. The “best practice” of “Just take some Tylenol, and don’t come to the hospital until breathing becomes difficult,” has avoidably killed thousands. Far more people have died “with” Wuhan, than have died “of” Wuhan.
Will we see a reawakening of the church, as well? I have reservations. Targeted governmental attacks (Scofflaw Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Troopers’ Official Misconduct in the First Degree on Easter Sunday 2020 being one of the most egregious national examples.) have depressed church attendance. However, I am of the opinion that the slide of the church for some thirty years toward becoming more like “the world” is even more responsible. I will always think of the sage observation on the subject by a dear family friend after a “contemporary” band had played at a morning’s service: “That music will be playing at the Gates of Hell.” I agree, Hershel.
Democrat governor after Democrat governor has mysteriously, simultaneously “awoken” and dropped like hot potatoes their states’ silly, arbitrary Wuhan rules. At this point, it is beyond comprehension why any parent or teacher reading this would continue to tolerate their little children being muzzled by spineless local school administrators.
“The science has changed,” they tell us with straight faces. No, “science” hasn’t changed (see paragraph two). What has changed is the politics. The Joe Bidens, Anthony Faucis, and other collected “experts” were all miserably wrong; the average bear has (finally) woken up to that fact. Congressional elections are coming this year. The Democrats (and weak Republicans) hope you forget they got it all wrong. I never will.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
