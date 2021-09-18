Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
Recently, not far from where I type these words, a productive white couple were coldly executed by a black vagrant. You will note the heinous atrocity did not make national headlines for a single day, let alone for weeks on end. There’s a reason why the legacy mass media have earned the title of “Fake News.”
As always with such tragedies, I remind myself of past situations I’ve been involved with in which before me laid a cold body. It was over for them. As much as I’d liked to have changed their outcome, I could not. What I (and you) can positively do with such situations is to consider the lessons which may be drawn from their tragic ends.
In previous articles, I’ve passed along some of the teachings of LTC Jeff Cooper (Four Rules of Gun Safety and The Color Codes of Awareness). The vicious attack described above stirred in me a question which I’m confident many of you have wondered about, as well. I may confirm here that neither the murdered husband or wife were found with a firearm on their person. Mas Ayoob’s Rule #1 bears repeating before we delve back into Cooper: “Have a gun.” The tired old expression of, “Well, I’ve got a gun back in my truck,” may as well be said, “Well, I’ve got a gun back in Texas.” As legendary pistolero G. Gordon Liddy used to say, “When you need a handgun, you needed it five minutes ago.” In other words, “Your vehicle is not a holster.”
In Cooper’s seminal essay, “Principles of Personal Defense” (PPD), we were taught seven fundamentals to live by. I would advise coming up with a mnemonic to help you remember each principle in order to consider them daily; the “ditty” will vary from man to man, but for me it’s: “ADA, Super Cobra, Rally Sport”.
With minimal commentary (I will dedicate an entire series of articles on Cooper’s PPD in the future), here they are: 1. ALERTNESS (“Is there anything out of place? What’s behind me?) 2. DECISIVENESS (“Get off the ‘X’ and do something!”) 3. AGGRESSIVENESS (“The best personal defense is an explosive counter-attack.”) 4. SPEED (“Speed is your savior. Learn to ‘fail, ’ quickly.”) 5. COOLNESS (“Do what has to be done. Think of Tom Brady in the pocket.”) 6. RUTHLESSNESS (“The attacker must be stopped - at once and completely.”) 7. SURPRISE (“Always do the unexpected.”)
As Tom Givens has widely pointed out, whenever a victim is found to be unarmed, that fight should be counted as a “forfeit.” Don’t leave home without your most important safety/rescue equipment being ready, and ON YOUR PERSON.
Next Week: Woodcraft
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.