Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
From the arrival of the China Flu to the interior of the United States in the fall of 2019, there have developed two schools of thought surrounding the disease: A. Masks, plexiglass, and isolation can somehow allow us to “hide” from infection until the disease may be “eliminated.” And, B. It’s a virus. We’ve either all had it, or will have it and therefore, “Covid Zero” was never a realistic strategy and we just have to learn to live with this virus; count me in that latter camp. What worthwhile steps then might we consider to best prepare our families for dealing with inevitable exposure?
First, how many infected Americans are still being told, “Take Tylenol to control fever and only go to the hospital once your breathing becomes difficult.”? For far too many people, such “best practices” have sadly proven fatal. Why are cheap, widely available therapeutic treatments still not being administered immediately after diagnosis? Could the answer be perpetual hysteria equals political power?
Ask your physician tomorrow, this question: “When I’m infected, will you immediately begin me on a course of therapeutic treatment?” (A listing of effective therapeutics to be administered by a physician may be found at: americasfrontlinedoctors.org) If your doctor balks at that question, you might want to consider making phone calls to other, less dogmatic physicians. Finally, to those reading this who doubt the efficacy of therapeutics, recall the aggressive cocktail of therapeutics used to successfully treat President Orange Man. When President Dementia Man is infected, do you think his immediate course of treatment will be: “Take some Tylenol and only go to the hospital once your breathing becomes difficult.”?
Since the subject of the pandemic was last taken up in this column, widespread experimental inoculations have taken place. The decision whether or not to submit to this course of “protection,” is a personal one. Speaking of personal decisions, I have secured antibody tests for myself and my immediate family. As the authoritarians creep closer and closer towards requiring “papers’’ proving submission to a general inoculation “mandate” (inoculations whose potential dangerous side effects are not imaginary); it may come in handy to have evidence verifying you possess the gold standard in long-term disease protection: natural immunity. And if you don’t possess natural immunity? Back to that individual inoculation decision based upon cost/benefit ratios.
Finally, Civics 101 trumps tyranny. To those of you who maintained Gov. Beshear’s executive order “mandates” weren’t worth the paper they were written upon because executive orders apply only to members of the executive branch of government? You have been vindicated. In our republic, it is the exclusive jurisdiction of our elected members of the legislative branch to make regulations (true “Laws” are universals; not appearing or disappearing with the mere stroke of a bureaucrat’s pen).
343 NYFD; 60 NYPD/PAPD; 8 EMS; 1 NYFP; 184 Pentagon; 40 Flight 93; All told (excluding the 19 swine) a toll of 2,977. 20 Years Gone...Continue to pray for the hundreds of Americans abandoned in Afghanistan by the coward Biden.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.