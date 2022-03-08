Peter Schweizer’s new bestseller Red-Handed is required reading for Kentuckians. Why? Schweizer’s book pulls back the covers on our senior US Sen. Mitch McConnell and his compromising familial shipping business ties to the Chinese Communist Party. (Don’t believe me? Google: Angela Chao Bank of China Board of Directors) Angela Chao is Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law; when we were still a serious country, no man so compromised would have ever been granted or renewed a government security clearance.
Kentucky conservative voters have delivered a decisive legislative supermajority in Frankfort. Why then have we seen little-to-no tangible conservative changes from that supermajority? It is because Kentucky’s undermined senior US Senator has his tentacles deeply into the Kentucky Republican Party Establishment.
How do we break McConnell’s hold on the Kentucky Republican Party? Simply ask every Republican politician or official (right down to dog catcher) you encounter one simple question: “Do you repudiate Mitch McConnell?” When you ask that question, if you do not get an immediate and emphatic “Yes!” You know you are dealing with part of the problem and that “part” doesn’t deserve the votes of you, your family, or your friends.
Then who do Kentuckians look to? We look to our senior member of Congress: US Rep. Hal Rogers. Rogers was the ONLY member of the Kentucky Congressional Delegation to rightly vote against certifying the electors from the four (arguably seven) states who clearly conducted in 2020 presidential elections contrary to Article II of the US Constitution. “Ye will know them by their fruits.”
Sen. McConnell on 9 February 2022 sided with US Rep. Liz “Benedict Arnold” Cheney by describing the political protest of 6 January 2021 as a “violent insurrection.” (All part of the cockamamie Uniparty scheming to bar Trump from another presidential run via a perversion of the 14th Amendment.) Whether he realized it or not, McConnell’s long past due political career ended on that day. The only question remaining? How many other Kentucky Republican politicians are willing to go down with the political ship of “Old Crow”?
Next Week: Local
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
