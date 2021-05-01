According to Nixon Administration Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, when he made his secret trip to Peking to meet with Chicom Premier Zhou Enlai (Nixon’s “opening” of Red China blunder will surely go down in history alongside Truman’s foolishly missed opportunity to smother the Chicoms in the crib); Enlai wished to speak of only one topic: Taiwan.
The fact Taiwan still remains autonomous is a source of great embarrassment for the Chinese. The United States is bound (by federal law) to defend Taiwan. With each passing day, China becomes stronger while the United States becomes weaker. The United States is distracted with rapid domestic self-destruction. The Chicoms remain laser focused upon one objective: taking Taiwan.
As I typed this, news was breaking that Russia had announced they will be withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine by 1 May (we’ll see about that). The ferocious duo of Biden/Harris have stared down Vladimir Putin! (I’ll pause while you wipe away the coffee spewed from your nostrils upon this page.)
Within the last decade, Russia has modernized their conventional and nuclear arsenals. The United States? We’ve busied ourselves with running off the very warriors we all depend upon to sleep comfortably in our beds at night. Ever-increasing anti-white, anti-American purges of our military (and police) ranks to further the neurotic Democrat Party America dismantlement agenda leaves us all less safe.
It has been previously noted President Trump said a few years ago in confidence with a US senator: “China is like two feet from Taiwan; we’re 8,000 miles away. If they want to take Taiwan, there’s not a stinking* thing we can do about it.” Stack upon that reality the current anti-American administration’s war on our military culture and you have the most dangerous foreign policy waters this nation has plied since the height of the Cold War. Elections have consequences; particularly rigged ones.
*Edited for family consumption.
Next Week: The War on Law and Order
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Columns Page
are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun,
its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.