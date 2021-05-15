Like myself, I’m sure you were appalled to see (on camera) Kentucky State Police troopers openly committing on Easter Sunday 2020 the federal crime of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and state crime of Official Misconduct in the First Degree (What should have been those troopers’ answers to such an order? “Captain/Sergeant, at what point after we go to these churches will we be going to the liquor store and big box retailer parking lots to write down license plate numbers? We aren’t? Then I cannot obey this illegal order.” That’s right, Sunshine; your oath of office is more than something you simply mouth before your family and friends at some convention center.) So why on earth did our Kentucky State Legislature Republican “supermajority” fail to impeach and remove the governor who gave the above illegal orders? I think I know why.
On a recent Friday edition of the WVLK-AM 590 “Larry Glover Live” show, the guests were Kentucky State Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Damon Thayer of Georgetown and one of the black supremacist Democrat state senators from Louisville (who continued to peddle on-air the thoroughly debunked Charlottesville slur against President Trump). Sen. Thayer grovelled on the program about “systemic racism” and “white privilege.” According to Thayer, he had become convinced of the validity of these “truths” after black Louisville Democrat Sen. Gerald Neal told Thayer of being “accosted” in his own front yard as a young boy by a white Louisville policeman; the gospel truth if it has ever been told, we may all rest assured.
Of course, we suspect Sen. Thayer is oblivious to the hoaxes of, “Hands up, don’t shoot!” or any one of dozens of other “hate crime” fabrications used to whip hysteria and further the extremist Left’s anti-white political agenda. It’s what’s known on the streets as a “hustle,” and works like a charm on the simpleminded, such as Thayer.
There could have been no better example for our children than to have seen on the first day of the session the Kentucky Republican House supermajority impeach scofflaw Gov. Beshear before dinner; and prior to supper the Kentucky Republican Senate supermajority convict, remove, and bar Beshear from ever again holding a state office of public trust. But according to Sen. Thayer, the (superfluous) Kentucky House Impeachment Committee just simply couldn’t “find” a crime worthy of the impeachment of Beshear, and thus the supermajority’s hands were “tied.” We aren’t all as gullible as yourself, Mr. Thayer.
It is my fervent prayer each and every Chamber of Commerce sock puppet in Kentucky State Republican Legislative “Leadership” goes down to defeat in the May 2022 Republican Primary to legitimate conservative opponents with some grit; there’s my grade for this past session’s Kentucky Republican legislative “supermajority” performance.
Next Week: Jackson County’s Greatest Resource
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
