When I was a boy, it wasn’t the “rainforest”; it was the “jungle.” When I was a boy, they weren’t “homeless”; they were “vagrants.” When I was a boy, it wasn’t “reproductive rights”; it was (and will forever remain) “baby killing.” When I was a boy, they weren’t called “exotic dancers.” If you are not aware of the Left’s manipulation of the English language in order to further their destructive agenda; you may very well fall for their deceptions.
It was recently pointed out that all American politics is now gun politics. For decades, Democrats and their stoolies within the Republican establishment have shamelessly peddled the most laughable falsehoods in the pursuit of their ultimate goal: To make you as defenseless against the state as was that lone Chinese protester standing in front of the tanks at Tiananmen Square. Today, outright lies are trotted out as “facts” concerning all manners of things (Trump was a Russian spy; Wuhan Flu came from a “wet market”; truckloads of ballots show up for counting at 2 a.m. every election; a riot orchestrated by federal agents did not constitute entrapment; without injecting an experimental gene therapy into you and your children, you’re as good as dead; The “Ghost of Kiev” and “heroes” of Snake Island; etc., etc., etc.).
The latest deception in the “common sense” gun “safety” crusade is to use federal (your) monies to bribe (Did I say, “bribe”?) states into stripping American citizens of their 14th Amendment guarantee to due process. The US Supreme Court has unanimously held stripping a citizen of the ability to defend themselves with a firearm just because a vindictive ex-spouse or a blue haired, crazy Democrat neighbor doesn’t like their politics is plainly unconstitutional. But there goes Chicom asset McConnell and the other dozen or so un-American “Republican” senators, aiding and abetting the lock step authoritarian Democrats in further illegal infringements upon Americans’ unalienable rights.
In closing, our rights do not sit in a pile waiting for some madman’s actions to toss a match upon them. Besides, how would a so-called “red flag” law have prevented the Uvalde mass murderer? Unless Democrats are suggesting deviant men who wear eyeliner and dresses should be denied the right of purchasing a firearm; there wasn’t a thing on earth in the Uvalde murderer’s record to prevent him from legally purchasing a firearm. (As if someone who’s taken the decision to murder children couldn’t have acquired a firearm by other means?)
The logical answer to the spree murder problem would be to simply ban “Murderer Empowerment” zones, a.k.a., “Gun-Free” zones. (See the significance of semantics?)
Next Week: The State
Happy upcoming birthdays to as dependable a brother and daddy as any boy could ever have.
