“Reform” is the hot buzzword of the day. Want to make the voter fraud of 2020 permanent? Why, ram through voting “reform.” Demographic performance on college entrance exams frustratingly unequal? Simply stop requiring entrance exams through higher education “reform.” Any of you who have recently taken a multi-state drive on our Interstate Highways have witnessed first hand the byproduct of criminal justice “reform”: hoodlums weaving in and out of traffic with impunity at more than 100 mph. Law abiding Americans are being subjected to a reemergence of 1970s-style Democrat Party coddling of our society’s criminal underclass.
We were all recently witnesses to the most naked case of jury intimidation since the Ku Klux Klan’s heyday of the 1920s. Those with experience in the legal system understand the necessity of meeting the “elements of the crime” in order to bring a case against an individual; let alone strip the accused of his freedom. The clear case of the Fentanyl overdose death of career criminal George Floyd while resisting a lawful arrest did not fit the elements of the Minnesota state crimes of second-degree manslaughter; third-degree murder; and unintentional second-degree murder. So why was Officer Derek Chauvin tried and convicted? It was obviously to satisfy the mob and preserve the jurors’ families and property from the modern day equivalents of the Democrat Party’s old KKK: Antifa and BLM. If the results of that Minnesota kangaroo court are not overturned on appeal; the rule of law in this nation is truly dead.
Further, the facts the identity of the white Columbus, Ohio Police Department officer who was filmed clearly using justified lethal force against a black assailant in the act of committing murder against a black victim has been splashed across newspaper front and social media pages (to include an electoronically transmitted threat against the officer by racist carnival barker LeBron James); and we still do not even know the identity (let alone the fact the US Justice Department has swept the entire incident under the rug) of the black Capitol Police lieutenant who shot without warning white Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt; all of which make a farce of the bedrock constitutional principle of, “...equal protection of the laws.”
Add to these glaring inconsistencies the ruthless federal manhunt for the January 6th “insurrectionists” (Capitol Police Officer Sicnick died of natural causes according to the recently, quietly released, months-overdue medical examiner’s report); while Antifa and BLM insurrectionists (who actually murdered people and burned police stations to the ground) are unprosecuted; illegal aliens are encouraged by the purported president to pour across our now wide-open southern border; and you legitimately have reasons to fear for the very survival of this republic (Have I mentioned the Obama/Biden combo are responsible for roughly 20 of the 30 trillion dollars in your progeny’s national debt? Google: “Cloward-Piven Strategy”). Worry not just for yourself about the survival of this nation, but as that shyster Bill Clinton used to say ad nauseum, “For the children.”
Next Week: The Kentucky State Legislature Republican Supermajority’s Scorecard
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
---
Opinions expressed on the Columns Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.