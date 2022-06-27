A few establishing facts: The current war in Ukraine was precipitated by the relentless, thirty year push eastward of NATO (an organization which should have been disbanded no later than 1992). Russia is doing in Ukraine what the United States should be doing in Mexico; dealing with an existential threat on its border. It is inevitable that Russia will absorb the Donbas region and complete a land bridge to Crimea, no matter how much printed money the United States throws towards the gangsters who run Ukraine. (The US was out less money to fight the First Gulf War than we just sent Ukraine.) The United States government is populated with reckless Uniparty fools who are moving our children closer toward the horrors of a real war like no time since WWII. As has been noted by other observers; history may well record our disastrous mishandling of this situation as the beginning of the end game for the Pax Americana.
Russia sits upon vast stores of natural resources. Russia is (ironically) unencumbered by delusional communists within its government and society who actually believe destroying their energy sector can affect the weather. (How about the “experts” first demonstrate their ability to stop cold a few hurricanes or tornadoes?) Russia is currently in the process of tying its national currency to real commodities. And what is the American Dollar tied to? Some $30 trillion (more realistically $160 trillion) in unpayable debt.
A quick history lesson is necessary to understand how the shell game which is the American economy has strung along for as long as it has managed to do so. The zenith of our economic power came at the conclusion of WWI. When our mother country smoothly handed off to her scion, we had the corner on the world’s gold supply and the American dollar being backed up by that horde of gold made it the world’s reserve currency. Fast forward to shyster Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal” which was put on steroids by Lyndon Johnson’s catastrophically corrosive and unaffordable “Great Society.” Mix in a few long, draining, unnecessary military occupations coupled with Nixon’s decoupling of the US dollar from gold; the looting of the US manufacturing sector abetted by the Bushes and Clinton; along with Barry Soetoro’s (a.ka. Barack Hussein Obama) “...fundamentally transforming the United States of America…” (the most seditious words ever to fall from the mouth of an American president); but they were all absorbed and the ship has been kept afloat by worldwide faith in the American working man, soldier, and dollar. The Uniparty war against those pillars is nearing completion. Biden’s suicidal acts of economic warfare against Russia are going to result in a world which no longer holds faith in the US Dollar. Then? “Welcome to Salisbury, everyone.”
Next Week: The Nation
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
