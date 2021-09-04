Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
Off the top of my head, ordering China Flu patients into nursing homes resulting in the deaths of thousands, won’t do it. Being a life-long blowhard won’t do it, either. What will get you “canceled” in today’s America are flirtations, innuendo, and/or groping of women. THAT, my man, will cause your head to roll.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the poster child for the oily, obnoxious Democrat Machine politicians of old (those Democrats now replaced by garden-variety Communists). Gov. Cuomo was despised and feared by politicians on both sides of the political aisle in Albany. It was during the early stages of the Wuhan Hysteria that many Americans who had not been familiar with him (or his equally gassy former New York Governor father, Mario) came to know just how irritating the Cuomos can be via his rambling, overwrought press conferences (some thought Little Andy Beshear invented that neurotic routine).
However, the fact Cuomo did not lose his office for negligently ordering New York nursing homes to admit China Flu patients, or the equally foolhardy (though somewhat less deadly) decision to shutter “non-essential” businesses early in 2020, speaks volumes. Where on earth are our society’s collective priorities?
Andrew Cuomo is obviously a boorish cad who was ironically ousted by the “woke” masters of his own extremist party. On the other hand, President Joe Biden has a credible accusation of what constitutes rape (according to federal statutes) lodged against him by one of his former Senate staffers, Tara Reade. Has the US Justice Department conducted an investigation into the claim by Miss Reade? No. Why on earth, not? How about the other credible claims of sexual misconduct on the part of Biden against other women and girls? Deafening silence.
We may not have heard the last of this matter. You can fail to protect this nation from invasion. Your negligence in failing to follow the orderly May withdrawal plan already in place upon your “election” so you could have a September 11th 20th Anniversary photo op which then resulted in tens of billions of dollars worth of sensitive weapons and equipment falling into terrorist hands; at least 13 servicemen needlessly killed; and thousands of Americans left stranded in Afghanistan evidently won’t get you fired. But you had better steer clear of amorous indiscretions, Mister Biden. Come to think of it, could #MeToo end up being the vehicle by which Barry installs the wildly popular Kamala? Stay tuned.
Next Week: Security Theater
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.